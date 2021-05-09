Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.20.

NYSE PKG opened at $153.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.65. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $86.93 and a 12 month high of $153.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 110,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,839,000 after acquiring an additional 257,459 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 98,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

