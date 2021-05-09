Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) PT Raised to $138.00 at Morgan Stanley

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GRMN. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.57.

GRMN stock opened at $143.56 on Wednesday. Garmin has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $143.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,902. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Garmin by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $35,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

