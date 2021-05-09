Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSLX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.74 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 105,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 23,238 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

