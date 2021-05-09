SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.45.

SWI opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.18 and a beta of 1.07.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SolarWinds by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,858 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 4,684.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

