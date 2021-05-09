Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SPX (NYSE:SPXC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $69.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

SPXC has been the topic of several other research reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.50.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.14. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SPX has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $66.19.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. SPX’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,926,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,578,000 after acquiring an additional 308,849 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SPX by 17.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SPX by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX by 6.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

