Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.31.

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $171.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.64. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.31 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

