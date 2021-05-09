ARGA Investment Management LP Sells 50,948 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

ARGA Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,948 shares during the quarter. Helmerich & Payne accounts for about 0.6% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 0.28% of Helmerich & Payne worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,842,000 after buying an additional 15,963,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,589,000 after acquiring an additional 559,180 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,711,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $33,267,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HP. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

HP opened at $30.22 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.