ARGA Investment Management LP Decreases Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

ARGA Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 29.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,320 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $458,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $391,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 733,733 shares of company stock worth $20,198,558 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of IPG opened at $33.47 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

