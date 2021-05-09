BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Duke Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1,679.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NYSE:DUK opened at $100.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.11. The stock has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $101.90.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

