CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,933 shares of company stock worth $75,881,051. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.26.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $189.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of -394.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

