UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Raised by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,850,000 after purchasing an additional 986,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $417.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $419.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $383.04 and a 200-day moving average of $350.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.26.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

