POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Holdings Raised by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in POSCO by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 870,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,244,000 after buying an additional 154,917 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter worth about $8,299,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 1,482.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 109,644 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 211.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PKX opened at $89.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.21. POSCO has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that POSCO will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

