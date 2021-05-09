Greenleaf Trust Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,912 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after buying an additional 1,444,195 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,781,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 520.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after buying an additional 1,274,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,874,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,368,000 after buying an additional 1,071,730 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $49.62 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $49.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average of $44.68.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

