Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $295,934,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 442.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,597 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $65.70 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $65.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

