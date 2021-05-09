Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%.

SMTS stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $603.05 million, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.99. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39.

Several analysts have commented on SMTS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

