Harrington Investments INC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,232.11, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

