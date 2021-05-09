Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.70-0.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.