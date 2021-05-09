Morgan Stanley Boosts AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $151.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $151.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.29.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $137.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $138.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.57.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

