Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $7.32 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.