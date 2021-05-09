BLAST (BLAST) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a total market cap of $44,137.51 and $40.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008473 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00015348 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000110 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.