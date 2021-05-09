Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $202,713.00

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be bought for about $2.98 or 0.00005164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $113.24 million and approximately $202,713.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

