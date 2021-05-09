CafeSwap Token (BREW) Reaches Market Cap of $13.45 Million

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar. One CafeSwap Token coin can now be bought for approximately $6.60 or 0.00011439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CafeSwap Token has a total market capitalization of $13.45 million and approximately $83,618.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CafeSwap Token Coin Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 2,048,368 coins and its circulating supply is 2,037,776 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

Buying and Selling CafeSwap Token

