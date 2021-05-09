Cred (LBA) Market Cap Hits $6.30 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. Cred has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and approximately $867,150.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00083310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00020439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00067013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.64 or 0.00105068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.89 or 0.00779556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,205.10 or 0.09019200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00047089 BTC.

Cred Coin Profile

Cred (LBA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

