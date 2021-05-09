Kadant (NYSE:KAI) PT Raised to $200.00

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its price objective lifted by Barrington Research from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.25.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $185.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. Kadant has a twelve month low of $77.82 and a twelve month high of $189.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.99.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kadant will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In other news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at $487,092.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kadant by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kadant by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

