Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Longbow Research upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.24.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $106.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $107.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

