Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $29.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.37.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 168.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.