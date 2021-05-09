Morgan Stanley Boosts Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $37.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.35.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $37.14 on Thursday. Altice USA has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $38.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $3,391,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at $50,409,327.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,812 shares of company stock worth $6,765,561. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

