Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Truist

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target upped by Truist from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.89.

VMC stock opened at $191.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.19 and a 200 day moving average of $157.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $192.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

