Credit Suisse Group Raises Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target to $95.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Bunge stock opened at $91.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bunge has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $91.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.32 per share, with a total value of $507,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,549. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Bunge by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 248,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 41,341 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 281.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

