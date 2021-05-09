Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,876,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,915,000 after purchasing an additional 152,256 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,043,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,283,000 after purchasing an additional 98,351 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 900,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 457,655 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Prudent Investors Network now owns 846,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 41,913 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 633,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHB stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.28. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $19.53.

