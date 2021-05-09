Northland Securities Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $30.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price lifted by Northland Securities from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a buy rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.75 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.12.

DVN stock opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $368,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

