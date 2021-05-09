Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $385.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $317.00 to $385.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BURL. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.35.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $331.01 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $155.03 and a twelve month high of $331.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of -127.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after buying an additional 235,333 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,970,000 after buying an additional 68,727 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,125,000 after buying an additional 105,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,664 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

