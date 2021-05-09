Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 400 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Spire were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,089,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 364.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,221,000 after acquiring an additional 345,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spire by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,943,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,653,000 after acquiring an additional 169,386 shares during the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter worth about $8,591,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 166,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 98,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Spire stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.10 and its 200 day moving average is $66.70. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

