Key Financial Inc Makes New $45,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,669,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,031,000 after acquiring an additional 339,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV opened at $25.47 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.