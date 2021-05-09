Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Reduces Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. The Allstate makes up 3.0% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $7,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $373,392,000. Boston Partners grew its position in The Allstate by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,584,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Allstate by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after buying an additional 244,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.20.

NYSE ALL opened at $132.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.10 and its 200-day moving average is $108.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $132.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

