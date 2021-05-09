Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 100 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.5% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $195.42 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.96. The company has a market cap of $187.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.