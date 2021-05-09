Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Lowers Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its position in The Clorox by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.06.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $183.01 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.62.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

