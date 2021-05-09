Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 5.2% of Truadvice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $271.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.60 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

