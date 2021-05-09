OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $62.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.71.

KIDS opened at $64.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -44.56 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.85. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $64.96.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 8,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $457,824.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,413.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $216,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,527.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,660 shares of company stock worth $2,057,337 over the last three months. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 137.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 95.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 22.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 703.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,130,000 after acquiring an additional 397,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

