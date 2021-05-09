Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.610-1.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNIT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

