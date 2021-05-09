Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $62.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. OTR Global raised Twitter from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus raised their target price on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.76.

Shares of TWTR opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.92.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,177 shares of company stock worth $4,817,751 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

