First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Bank from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Bank has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Bank will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

