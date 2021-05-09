GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 25.59%.

GPRK opened at $16.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $996.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

