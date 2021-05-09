Truist Securities Lowers Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target to $65.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its target price lowered by Truist Securities from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GDOT has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.50.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.54.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. Equities analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,327,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,645.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,310 shares of company stock valued at $14,391,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,383,000 after buying an additional 615,992 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,105,000 after buying an additional 177,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $37,011,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,688,000 after buying an additional 31,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 384,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,464,000 after buying an additional 49,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.