Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL opened at $9.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trillium Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

In related news, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $58,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,004.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $36,861.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,861.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,112 shares of company stock valued at $142,366 over the last three months.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.