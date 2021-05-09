Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Invesco has decreased its dividend payment by 32.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Invesco has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Invesco to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.
Shares of IVZ stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $28.54.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.
In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
