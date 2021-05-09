Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Invesco has decreased its dividend payment by 32.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Invesco has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Invesco to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $28.54.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

