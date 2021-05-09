Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Global Water Resources stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.51 million, a PE ratio of 1,659.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 4.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0243 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 290.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Water Resources (GWRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.