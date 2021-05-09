Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Raises Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Tompkins Financial has raised its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Tompkins Financial has a payout ratio of 39.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

TMP opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.74. Tompkins Financial has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Tompkins Financial will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

