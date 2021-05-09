American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

American Water Works has raised its dividend by 32.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. American Water Works has a dividend payout ratio of 56.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Water Works to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

American Water Works stock opened at $152.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $112.50 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWK. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

