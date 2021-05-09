Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 938 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 237.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.83.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $287.23 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $176.06 and a 12 month high of $287.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.04 and a 200-day moving average of $245.99.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total value of $6,793,513.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,679.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

